Joseph Gordon-Levitt is even more multitalented than anyone could have guessed.

On Tuesday night, the actor appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” alongside guest Suni Lee, who won a gold medal in gymnastics at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

During the interview band leader Reggie Watts asked both guests a truly brain-melting question that left them both speechless.

“I think I stopped listening halfway through,” Lee admitted, but Gordon-Levitt had a different response entirely.

Rather than use words, the actor got up off his chair and performed a backflip.

“It’s a 10,” Lee said, before asking, “How did you do that?” as the show cut to an ad break.