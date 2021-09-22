Joseph Gordon-Levitt is even more multitalented than anyone could have guessed.
On Tuesday night, the actor appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” alongside guest Suni Lee, who won a gold medal in gymnastics at the recent Tokyo Olympics.
RELATED: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals His Secret Love For Clowning On ‘Hot Ones’
During the interview band leader Reggie Watts asked both guests a truly brain-melting question that left them both speechless.
“I think I stopped listening halfway through,” Lee admitted, but Gordon-Levitt had a different response entirely.
RELATED: Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Play Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick In Showtime Anthology Series ‘Super Pumped’
Rather than use words, the actor got up off his chair and performed a backflip.
“It’s a 10,” Lee said, before asking, “How did you do that?” as the show cut to an ad break.