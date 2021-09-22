Jim Allen and Sasha Allen did not leave “The Voice” emptyhanded, but perhaps their blind auditions took an unexpected turn.

The father-and-son duo had the sort of chemistry that only family has while performing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane”. Their harmonies earned chair turns from coaches Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.

After introducing themselves to the four coaches, Sasha presented Blake Shelton with a drawing he pieced together of the country crooner alongside the father-son duo.

“What kind of jacka** wouldn’t turn around for these people?!” Shelton asked himself.

Then came time for Clarkson and Grande to make their cases.

“I’m going to be honest with you. I’m a little nervous about how excited you got about seeing Ariana turn around,” Clarkson told Sasha. “Just a tad. I absolutely loved it.

“I’m going to be completely transparent, I already have a trio. I adore them and I was trying to keep the lane open, but there is no way I’m letting y’all go home. It’s that family harmony, it’s that vibe that’s so special and you deserve to be here.”

Sasha’s enthusiasm for Grande’s chair turn, however, was the writing on the wall.

“The thing about your voices together is the harmonies are so perfectly knit and peaceful,” Grande said. “It really transported me. I feel like I was at Woodstock or something.

“I really felt it. I felt really connected to it. I wish I had gotten a little more range, but I think that’s why we could work together and push your voices to the nth degree.”

Jim and Sasha ultimately sided with Grande.