Aaron Rodgers does not like social media chatter.

Rodgers dropped by “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday following his Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions early into the 2021 National Football League (NFL) season. The football star clapped back at those suggesting his head wasn’t in the game in prior years.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Calls NFL And NBA ‘Racist, Period’

“On one hand, it’s absolute horses**t to give a platform to people who have no idea what they’re talking about as far as my mental state and, you know, my focus, my work habits,” Rodgers argued via Us Weekly. “People that have not been around me, that aren’t in my life.

“I don’t have communication with them, they’re not in the locker room. I mean, that’s just… it’s chicken s–t.”

Rodgers pointed out how it appears the social media posts that get the most traction are not necessarily the most critical, but the most absurd.

“I think in this day and age… the opinions that are garnering the most attention are the most outlandish,” he continued. “It’s not even an overreaction to Monday or Tuesday [night games] anymore.

RELATED: Former NFL Player Nate Burleson Joins ‘CBS This Morning’

“It’s who can say the most outlandish things because that’s going to give you the most [attention].”

Rodgers, 37, is a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL Most Valuable Player.