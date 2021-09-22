Click to share this via email

Cindy Crawford is making a very special return to the runway.

The supermodel shared a teaser of herself strutting down what appeared to be an outdoor runway, with People sharing the first look of her stunning outfit for Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 3” fashion show.

Crawford posed up a storm in a plunging blue slip gown, which featured a thigh-high slit.

The star simply captioned the short clip with the eyes emoji.

Rihanna is pulling out all the stops for “Savage X Fenty Vol. 3”, which is set to air on Prime Video Canada.

Fans will be treated to performances by the likes of Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novahwith.

A trailer for the one-of-a-kind fashion event was uploaded to Prime Video Canada’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.

A number of notable celebrities will also make appearances wearing the new Savage X Fenty collection, from legendary musician Erykah Badu and supermodel Gigi Hadid, to skateboarder Nyjah Houston and actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu and Troye Sivan will also appear.

“Savage X Fenty Vol. 3” will air on Prime Video Canada on Sept. 24.