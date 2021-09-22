Writer-director Guillermo del Toro has spent a lot of time working on “unrealized projects” over his career.

The Oscar-winning “Shape Of Water” director responded to a fan’s inquiry on Twitter asking him and other filmmakers, including Edgar Wright and James Gunn, how many screenplays they have written that haven’t been made.

“By my count I have written or co-written around 33 screenplay features. 2-3 made by others, 11 made by me (Pinocchio in progress) so- about 20 screenplays not filmed,” he replied.

Adding the hours spent creating, del Toro estimates, that “each takes 6 to 10 months of work, so, roughly 16 years gone.”

But he doesn’t see it all as wasted time, calling the unmade projects “just experience and skill improvement.”

While his latest film, “Nightmare Alley” with Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett will be released in December, del Toro has so many projects that have not been made for one reason or another that he has an entire section dedicated to these “unrealized projects” on his Wikipedia page.

His most famous unrealized projects include a third “Hellboy” movie, an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s At The Mountains Of Madness, and two films for Disney – a scary take on “The Haunted Mansion” and a CGI The Wind In The Willows – both of which reportedly had del Toro at odds with the company over the tone and direction of the films.