Gigi Hadid is still willing to take photos with fans despite the strict COVID-19 protocols right now.

The supermodel was snapped arriving at the airport in Milan on Wednesday, with her being handed a scarf that read “no pictures please” from one fan.

Hadid stopped and seemed super grateful for the gift, but made sure to keep her distance.

Gigi Hadid at the Malpensa Airport in Milan receiving a “No pictures please” scarf from a fan. pic.twitter.com/AR4Ai89oRS — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidInfos) September 22, 2021

She then took to Twitter to write: “To the beautiful fans- outside of shows, appointments, etc during the rest of fashion month, I need to stay socially distanced in respect of COVID workplace protocol & testing.

“For a pic, pls keep some space & I’ll jump in the background of your selfie:) Thank u for understanding❤️”

Hadid is in the city for Milan Fashion Week, which kicked off Tuesday and runs to Monday.

The star’s appearance comes after she and Zayn Malik celebrated their daughter Khai’s first birthday.

Bella Hadid was among family members posting an array of adorable photos to mark the occasion: