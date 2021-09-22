Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

John Stamos’ son Billy got the surprise of a lifetime.

On Wednesday, John Stamos is on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, and he reveals that his son is obsessed with “E.T.”, which Barrymore starred in as a child.

RELATED: John Stamos Posts Selfies From What Appears To Be A Hospital Bed

Inviting Billy into the room, Stamos said, “Look who I’m talking to. Gertie!”

“Do you know what I love most about E.T.?” Barrymore asked him. “He taught me to be kind, and he taught me that being gentle and good to each other is everything.”

RELATED: John Stamos Basketball Comedy ‘Big Shot’ Renewed For Season 2

Stamos also joked that Billy learned to scream thanks to Barrymore’s character in the movie.

The host then treated him to a scream of her own, which Billy was too shy to mimic.

“This is the quietest he’s ever been since he was in his mommy’s tummy,” Stamos laughed.