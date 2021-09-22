Rihanna’s next album will be an entirely new experience for fans.

Rihanna superfans have been patiently (or impatiently) waiting for the superstar’s long-awaited ninth studio album. The Barbados-born singer has been busy turning her fashion brand Fenty into a powerhouse, but some people are desperate for new music.

The nine-time Grammy-winner offered an update on her next music project when speaking with the Associated Press at her latest Savage X Fenty lingerie show.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” Rihanna told reporters. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play.

“I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

Rihanna has not released a full-length album since 2016’s Anti, her chart-topping album that also topped multiple Best Album lists.