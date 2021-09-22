Meet Global’s “Survivor” contestants representing the maple leaf: Erika Casupanan and Shan Smith.

Casupanan, a communications manager living in Toronto, will lean on her master manipulation skills to carry her through season 41 of “Survivor”. Smith, a Toronto-born pastor living in Washington, relies on her work ethic and toughness to take her to the finale.

Both contestants catch up with ET Canada ahead of their island journey. Casupanan admits she put a lot of pressure on herself to be a good representative for Canada, Filipinos and women of colour.

“I had always dreamed of being on ‘Survivor’ and I think that being able to represent Canadian, being able to represent women of colour — and I was born in the Philippines and I know there are a lot of Filipino fans of ‘Survivor’ — it’s something that I think weighed on me,” Casupanan tells ET Canada.

“It’s easy to know that you’re going to be on this big show and to think, ‘How am I supposed to represent all of these people and make sure that they see themselves up there.’ But before going up to the show, I kind of changed my mindset,” she adds. “I thought, ‘I just need to go out and be me.'”

Despite living in Washington, Smith reps Toronto hard.

“I am so proud to be a Canadian. I am so proud to be from Toronto. I rock and I rep the 6 so hard,” Smith shares. “I am a Toronto girl… I am all in that world. There isn’t a place that I haven’t eaten in Toronto.”

“Survivor” will return for its 41st season with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m., ET/PT, on Global.