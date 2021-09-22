Apparently Jennifer Aniston has been seriously out of the loop on rumours about her dating life.

In recent months, rumours had spread that Aniston had been dating former “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer after reconnecting for the show’s big reunion special earlier this year.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Responds To David Schwimmer Dating Rumours And ‘Friends’ Reunion’s Emmy Noms

But that was all news to the actress, who talked to Marie Claire Australia about her reaction when she finally heard about it.

“That’s really funny,” she said. “I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this.’ Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.’ And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumour that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.'”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says ‘I Would Proudly Say I Banged David Schwimmer If That Happened’

During the reunion, which aired in May, both Aniston and Schwimmer reveal that they had both had crushes on each other while making the show, though they never actually got together.

“It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer said. “We respected that.”

Speaking to ET earlier this month, Aniston quashed the dating rumours, saying, “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother,” she told the outlet. “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”