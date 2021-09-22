Eiza González has received IMDb’s “Fan Favourite” STARmeter Award in honour of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Mexican actress, who has starred in movies such as “Baby Driver” and “Godzilla vs. Kong”, consistently trends high on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, including five weeks in the top 10 in 2021.

IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

González’s STARmeter Award kicks off coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month on IMDb, including exclusive videos and galleries showcasing Hispanic and Latino talent and films from the diaspora until Oct. 15.

“Thank you so much for this award… I am so honoured,” said González, celebrating her recognition from New York City.

“I didn’t have an agent when I started my career, I only had my IMDbPro page, so I owe my career to IMDbPro — my mom wrote her phone number and email address on my page and that is how I got my first audition. I would fully recommend to up-and-coming actors who are struggling to find an agency or management, IMDbPro is your best friend and can help you get found and discovered.”

Eiza González. Courtesy of Eiza González

RELATED: ‘Bloodshot’ Star Eiza Gonzalez Calls Out Fans For Misogynistic Tweets

“STARmeter data shows that entertainment fans and professionals around the world have turned to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about Eiza González following her breakout performances in films including ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro.

“We congratulate Eiza as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and look forward to watching her career continue to grow and evolve in exciting ways.”

RELATED: ‘The Boys’ Star Karen Fukuhara Accepts IMDb ‘Fan Favourite’ STARmeter Award

González also shared some of the actors and filmmakers who have inspired her career, including Salma Hayek, Guillermo del Toro, and María Félix, who she will portray in an upcoming biopic.

Previous recipients of the trophy include Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Wilde.