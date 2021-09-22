Johnny Depp is speaking out about cancel culture.

The actor, who lost his libel case against U.K. newspaper The Sun last year after they labelled him a “wife-beater” in an article, said while being honoured at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival: “It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” Deadline reported.

Depp added during a press conference ahead of receiving the honorary Donostia Award: “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.

“It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Children have suffered from various types of unpleasantries. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”

Depp went on, “It doesn’t matter if a judgement, per se, has taken some artistic license. When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in – stand up, don’t sit down. ‘Cause they need you.”

The publication pointed out the host of the conference rejected a question addressing the criticism of the award, but allowed Depp to respond to one about his view on Hollywood in 2021.

“Hollywood is certainly not what it was,” he replied. “The studio system, the grudge matches, the pandemonium and chaos of cinematic releases to streaming… it is a case of, ‘no matter what, I’m going to get mine’. That’s where these people are coming from.”

“They realize they’re just a disposable as I am. Some more so,” he continued. “Large, large corporations take control of these things. As someone who takes part in the creation of cinema, how much more formula do we need from the likes of studios? How much more condescension do we need as audiences? I think that Hollywood has grotesquely underestimated the audience.”

After last year’s libel case, Warner Bros. dropped Depp from its “Fantastic Beasts” franchise. The actor’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, who has accused him of abuse, is scheduled to go to trial in the U.S. next year. Heard is pursuing a $100 million counterclaim.