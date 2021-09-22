Being a good dad means becoming an expert diaper changer.

This week on “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen had his close friend Anderson Cooper on, and decided to challenge him to a dad-off.

“I want to see which one of us is more skilled in the treacherous art of wiping and changing our little ones,” he said, introducing the diaper changing competition.

“Diaper daddies, it’s the game that’s sweeping the nation,” Cohen said, explaining that they would each be trying to see how many diapers they could change on baby dolls in 45 seconds.

Cooper ended up the winner, changing four diapers, while Cohen only got through two.

The host also asked Cooper if he would like to have more kids, in addition to Wyatt, who he welcomed into his life in April 2020.

“Would I want to have more kids? I would, definitely. It would certainly be nice for Wyatt to have a sibling. Yeah, it would be,” Cooper said.