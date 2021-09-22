Click to share this via email

Conor McGregor may be a two-division UFC champion; however, do not expect McGregor to make a big splash in Major League Baseball (MLB).

“The Notorious” one threw the opening pitch at Tuesday’s MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. While most celebrities absolutely whiff on the pitch, he actually over-extended on his baseball pitch.

Conor McGregor's first pitch on Tuesday joined some historic company 😅 (via @MLB, Marquee Sports Network) pic.twitter.com/fj0SLf9Kal — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2021

McGregor hurled the baseball past the catcher and the Cubs’ mascot, nearly pelting someone in the stands.

Conor McGregor. Photo: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast via CP Images

Fellow UFC fighter Justin Gaethje — who despite not having fought McGregor, has shared opponents in Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Cerrone — mocked McGregor on Twitter.

I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake. https://t.co/n6Ck9AQ7wG — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 22, 2021

“I cannot stop laughing at this,” Gaethje wrote. “Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake.”

McGregor has not competed in MMA since suffering a broken leg and technical knockout (TKO) loss to Poirier at UFC 264 in July.