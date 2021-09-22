Click to share this via email

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are keeping things hot.

In a flirty text message exchange shared to the “American Idol” alum’s Instagram story on Wednesday, McPhee, 37, sent her hubby, 71, a behind-the-scenes video of herself posing on a bed while wearing a blue underwear set.

Along with the clip, she wrote, “I’m an underwear model now.”

For his response, the Canadian music producer sent a cheeky message back.

“Vava Vava-Voom,” he texted back. “Hot mom — I tried you a bit ago but you are obviously busy stripping. You look amazing!!! Wow!!!”

Photo: KatharineFoster/Instagram

“Stripping indeed,” McPhee replied.

The sexy video was from her photoshoot with the bra brand Mindd, made for women with larger chests.

Foster and McPhee tied the knot last year, just three years after they were confirmed to be dating. The couple welcomed a son, Rennie, in February.