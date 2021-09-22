Netflix is getting into the spooky spirit with the new trailer for the vampire flick “Night Teeth”.

Arriving on the streaming platform on Oct. 20, “Night Teeth” follows quirky student and chauffeur driver Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) who is tasked with driving two mysterious beauties (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party-hopping. Little does he know, his clients have a thirst for blood and soon Benny is thrown into a centuries-old war between vampires and the protectors of the human world led by his brother (Raúl Castillo) who will stop at nothing to banish the bloodsuckers back into the shadows for good.

Rounding out the cast of vamps and humans are Megan Fox, “Vikings” star Alexander Ludwig and “Game Of Thrones” actor Alfie Allen in supporting roles.