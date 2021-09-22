Amelia Gray Hamlin is getting cryptic.

Just weeks after the model, 20, and daughter to Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, split from boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, the stunner has seemingly addressed the breakup on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Amelia reposted a cryptic quote to her story, reading, “The longer you entertain what’s not for you, the longer you postpone what is.”

It added, “Read that again.”

While Amelia didn’t offer any other explanation to the post, it isn’t the first time she’s posted a quote.

“Never settle for less,” the quote read from earlier this month. “Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

Following the split, a source told ET that Disick and Hamlin are “doing their own thing and not together at the moment.” The news came after Disick’s alleged DMs criticizing his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, went viral.

“Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes [Bendjima], Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together,” the source added. “Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing.”