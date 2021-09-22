Jennifer Garner has your baking needs covered for Fall 2021.

Garner is back with another edition of her “#PretendCookingShow”. The “Peppermint” actress teamed up with her mom, Patricia, to whip up some brown butter pumpkin oatmeal cookies, courtesy of Sally’s Baking Addiction.

“These are the most obvious cookies you’ve never made, so mom and I baked some for you,” Garner captioned the post. “Fall flavours of pumpkin and spice with the nutty crunch of oatmeal — yum.

“The pumpkin is canned, the sugar is sugary, the butter and eggs are rich and delish — there is even a glaze!” she added. “Oh, you’ll make friends carrying around a plate of these, trust me.”

If you need a little more yummy Garner goodness this autumn, check out her maple butter recipe.