Salma Hayek is a very proud mom.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a post on Instagram celebrating her daughter Valentina’s 14th birthday.

“My precious girl, you are everything to me,” Hayek wrote. “Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light Happy Birthday 🎂🎈 Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU.”

Hayek shares Valentina with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of luxury group Kering, a France-based corporation that owns such luxury brands as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta.

While Hayek rarely discusses her family life in public, she did discuss the pros and cons of becoming a mother at 41.

“I think I’m a better mother because I had her later,” she said in a 2019 interview with Town & Country. “But I do get tired. I’m not going to lie.”