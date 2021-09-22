A new documentary about Britney Spears is ready to uncover the truth.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for “Britney vs Spears”, which dives into the contentious battle over the pop star’s conservatorship.

“The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship,” official synopsis reads.

“’Britney vs Spears’ tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom,” it continues. “Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It shows Britney’s life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her.”

Rumours to be in the works for several months, Netflix finally confirmed the film was coming in an 18-second teaser on Tuesday.

The documentary is directed by Erin Lee Carr.

“Britney vs Spears” premieres Sept. 28.