Jennifer Hough refuses to stay quiet about her sexual assault at the hands of Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband.

Hough accused Minaj and Petty of intimidation and bribery in a lawsuit last month after she claimed they asked her to say she was never assaulted by Petty.

Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in April 1995 for the attack in 1994 according to the New York State’s Sex Offender registry.

Hough opened up to Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Bailon of “The Real” in a sit-down on Wednesday.

“I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation have put me in a different type of fear, at my age. And it was wrong,” she said via Just Jared. “And I don’t want to be afraid anymore. So the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

“It was like reliving it again because it was a lie, it wasn’t true, we both were 16, we were never in a relationship,” she said of Minaj’s claims that Hough and Petty were in a relationship at the time. “I just felt woman to woman that was wrong of her.”

Hough also recalled the moment she led police to the scene of the assault.

“I watched them bring him out in handcuffs and then they took me to the hospital.”

Minaj and Petty, a childhood friend, started dating in Dec. 2018. They filed for a marriage license in Aug. 2019 and officially married on Oct. 21 of that year.