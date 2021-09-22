Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” is set to kick off with a bang.

The beloved Global sketch show announced their first round of hosts and musical guests for the upcoming season on Wednesday, revealing some “SNL” vets and newcomers will hit the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza stage.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Opens With Tears And Laughs As Castmembers Reflect On The Past Year

All four October shows will feature first-time hosts, beginning with Owen Wilson, and musical guest Kacey Musgraves, on the season premiere.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Wows Fans In Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut With Powerful ‘Drivers License’ Performance

Kim Kardashian West will host next with Halsey. Rami Malek and Young Thug make their “SNL” debuts on Oct. 16 and Jason Sudeikis, a former “SNL” castmember, will host with Brandi Carlile as musical guest.

More hosts and musical guests will be announced as the season continues.

“SNL” will premiere on Oct. 2 on Global.