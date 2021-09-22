Victoria Beckham is taking style inspo from her other half.

The designer has revealed how husband David had a heavy influence on her latest runway collection.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Puts A Stop To ‘Spice World’ Sequel Rumours

Speaking about her upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection in British Vogue, Beckham shared, “The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person.”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Teams Up With The Spice Girls To Launch Pride Month T-Shirt, Raising Money For LGBTQ+ Charity

She continued, “David always dresses. He always makes an effort. When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look, and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase.”

The show notes for the collection explain, “A masculine silhouette is part of our DNA. There was quite an eclectic mix of well-dressed men that came to mind when I was thinking about this season…Leo in linen, Ray Liotta in Goodfellas – the string vest and unbuttoned shirt – then of course Mr. Beckham himself.”

RELATED: David Beckham Touches Up Victoria Beckham’s Makeup During Photoshoot

Despite the new collection, Beckham recently trolled her husband over a questionable fashion choice.