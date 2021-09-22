Britney Spears says that she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending her 13-year-long conservatorship in new documents filed by her lawyer.

The court filing is the first time that Spears has called for an end to the arrangement in court documents.

The “Toxic” singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, insists that removing her father from the conservatorship is “a necessary first — and substantial — step towards Ms. Spears’s freedom and ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her by her father, so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored,” according to TMZ.

The file also emphasizes that Jamie Spears “cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day”.

The move comes after Jamie agreed to step down as the conservator of his daughter’s estate last month.

The documents add that Jamie should be suspended from his role by Sept. 29, which is the next hearing date for the case.