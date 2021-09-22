Teyana Taylor is saying goodbye to touring.

The “How You Want It?” songstress, 30, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her upcoming tour, The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour.

Taylor also hinted that the farewell tour could be her goodbye to music as well.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” she wrote. “However for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you and as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell🥀.”

“P.S. if you don’t see ya city don’t be alarmed, more cities to come!!!” she added.

Taylor previously opened up about leaving the music industry behind, writing in an Instagram post last year, “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under-appreciated as an artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine’, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on.”

“I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work and passion put in was indeed loved and supported somewhere in the world,” she added. “To all my supporters from day one and all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything and don’t worry y’all know 🤎. All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin’ da locks petunia!!! So wassup😜🤎😘”

The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour will hit Toronto on Nov. 18.