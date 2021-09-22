The third installment in J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” franchise has just revealed its title, in addition to when it will be released.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming sequel will be titled “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”, setting a spring 2022 release (pushed back from the originally announced release date of November 2021).

“Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world,” reads the official synopsis for the new sequel. “Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

While Eddie Redmayne will be reprising the role of Newt, and young Dumbledore once again portrayed by Jude Law, the third “Fantastic Beasts” film experienced a big cast shakeup when Johnny Depp stepped away from the franchise in the wake of losing his libel suit against a British tabloid, which referred to him as a “wife beater.”

With Depp out of the film, villainous wizard Gellert Grindelwald was recast; instead, Mads Mikkelsen will be playing the role.

“There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own,” explained Mikkelsen to Entertainment Weekly in his approach to the role. “But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”, is scheduled to hit theatres on April 15, 2022.