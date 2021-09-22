Kellan Lutz is opening up about his decision to leaving Global’s “FBI: Most Wanted”.

The “Twilight” alum, 36, confirmed he’d be leaving the show after two seasons just after season three’s premiere this week.

During the season finale, fans of the show watched as Lutz, as Kenny Crosby, packed up his life and moved back to Oklahoma. Lutz confirmed he’d be saying goodbye for good after the episode aired.

“Wow. What a night! And yes, you saw that correctly, Crosby won’t be chasing down any bad guys for a little while,” he captioned a post on Instagram. “2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me, it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system.”

In early 2020, Lutz and his wife, Brittany Gonzales, lost their unborn daughter when Gonzales was just six months pregnant.

Lutz continued, “If 2020 taught me anything it’s how important family truly is. After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away.”

He later thanked CBS and “FBI”‘s creator Dick Wolf.

“CBS, Dick Wolf, UniversalTV, and the entire ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ team have been beyond supportive, understanding, and heard me out as I worked through feelings and emotions in regards to this decision. One thing that I kept hearing over and over when I booked this job was how much of a family Dick Wolf shows are, and that couldn’t be more accurate. They’ve supported me in the lows and celebrated with me in the highs and I will forever be grateful for everything they’ve done for me,” he said. “I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year, but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family. I hope Crosby is able to pop in and out here and there in the future but for now- Crosby-over and out.”

“FBI: Most Wanted” airs Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Global.