Jenelle Evans says that she has “found peace” after being fired from “Teen Mom” in 2019.

MTV stopped working with the mom of three following controversy surrounding her husband, David Eason.

While taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 21, Evans replied to a fan who asked if “losing everything because of your psycho hubby” was “worth it?”

The reality TV star replied, “I didn’t lose anything, my family has found peace.”

She added, “If you knew him, you’d probably like him too.”

MTV parted ways with the couple after Eason reportedly shot and killed their French bulldog, who they claimed was “aggressive” towards their young children.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since,” read a statement from the network.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”