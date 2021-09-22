Drake and The Weeknd could be the key to Toronto students getting an A.

Ryerson University, which will soon be changing its name, announced they will soon offer a media course all about the Ontario-based rappers, called “Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd”.

The course will be taught by well-known author, podcaster, and publicist Dalton Higgins, who is also a prof-in-residence at The Creative School.

“On the U.S. college and university scene there are all kinds of courses being taught about rock, folk, pop artists, like Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, so why shouldn’t there be a course about Drake and The Weeknd right here in Toronto?” Higgins said in a statement this week.

“I also think it’s an opportune time to get Canadian rap and R&B icons recognized and canonized academically, and that it’s a great time for music scholars and historians to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake and The Weeknd and that helped create the conditions for them to become mega-successful.”

He added, “When you have two Black artists born and bred in Toronto who perform rap, R&B and pop, and who are arguably well on their way to becoming billionaires at some point in time, there is apparently a lot to learn. Remember, they both blew up despite being products of a local Canadian music scene that does very little to foster the growth of its Black music practitioners.”

“RTA 950: Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd” will be available for students in the 2022 winter term.