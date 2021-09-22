Tom Bergeron may have lost his longstanding job hosting “Dancing With the Stars”, but the veteran TV personality has danced his way over to a whole new gig.

On Wednesday, Bergeron took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a Deadline feature reporting that he’ll be hosting a remake of game show “Tic-Tac-Dough”, which originally debuted on television in the late 1950s, was revived in 1978 and running until 1986, and a brief resurrection in 1990.

In his new role, Bergeron is the latest in a line of “Tic-Tac-Dough” hosts that has included Jack Barry, Gene Rayburn, Wink Martindale and others.

RELATED: Tom Bergeron Shuts Down ‘DWTS’ Return: ‘This Train Has Left The Station’

“Does this mean I can stop being a tease?” Bergeron quipped in the caption.

Bergeron’s caption references the frequent teases he’s issued on social media, as far back as April, hinting that another TV job was on the horizon.

RELATED: Tom Bergeron Confirms He’s Returning To TV, But Not On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Fans of “DWTS” initially registered their disappointment when ABC announced in 2020 that Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews were out, replaced by current host Tyra Banks.

Check out Bergeron’s big tease from back in April.