Hilarie Burton is helping get the late Willie Garson’s memoir published.

Burton had already told her “White Collar” co-star she would assist him but in the aftermath of his death earlier this week she is making an extra push.

In a moving tribute to Garson, Burton revealed how he first helped her as she went over the final edit of her own book in 2019.

RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Star Willie Garson Dead At 57

“We talked a lot about memoir, this weird industry, our families. He’d been toying with an idea for a book. An accounting of his career as a character actor. As someone who benefited from hours of Willie’s stories over countless dinners, I loved this idea,” Burton said.

“So he did it. He wrote the book. And recently he asked if I’d help his family get it published for his son Nathen. It is a love letter to our industry, to storytelling and to the hundreds of people he worked with and made better over the decades,” she continued.

Burton then added on her “honour” she will “see it through.”

Garson’s son, Nathen, confirmed his dad’s death on Tuesday.

RELATED: Hilarie Burton Reveals The ‘Inappropriate’ ‘One Tree Hill’ Makeout Scene That Had Her Crying In Her Trailer: ‘I Felt Like A Prostitute’

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” Nathen wrote.