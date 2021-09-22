James Marsden calls Christina Applegate “inspiring.”

The actor praised his “Dead to Me” co-star’s resilience amid her battle with multiple sclerosis, telling ET’s Matt Cohen how strong of a person she is.

“That is her character. It is just who she is. Nothing is going to keep her down and she is going to battle and fight through anything and I admire her as a person,” he expressed while promoting “My Little Pony: A New Generation” with Ken Jeong. “Just as a compassionate, wonderful human being who is fun to work with but is also, in addition to that, anything that life will throw at her, she will figure out a way to not let it keep her down. And she is doing exactly that and it is really, really inspiring to see. But honestly, that is no surprise to me because that’s who she is as a character and as a human being.”

In August, Applegate revealed that she was diagnosed with MS “a few months ago.”

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” the Emmy winner shared on Twitter, adding that it had been “a tough road” since her diagnosis. “But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

Shortly after, ET learned that production for season 3 of Applegate’s Netflix show was paused temporarily. Netflix and CBS Studios said in a statement to ET at the time, “We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she takes the time and space she needs in this moment.”

Strength runs through Applegate, who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, and had a double mastectomy later that same year. The double mastectomy saved her life at age 36 after her breast cancer was detected by a MRI. Her foundation, Right Action for Women, offers free MRIs for high-risk women.

While “Dead to Me” is on pause, Marsden, as well as Jeong, are happy to be able to share their latest project with their children.

“It feels great. I got three kids but my older ones are 20 and 16…You are never too old. I watched it with my 16-year-old last night and I got a little 8-year-old who will love it,” he said of his kids, Jack, Mary and William, respectively. “That is why I choose to do these roles sometimes. We get to share it with our family, whether my kids really want to see me perform or not, I force them to. To celebrate their father, as they should, but it’s why I do these movies and it is just a reminder to celebrate the bonds of family and community and friendship and acceptance and all of the things that we explore in this movie.”

As for Jeong, his 14-year-old twins, Alexa and Zooey, “love it.” “They are getting older too. They are 14. But seven years ago, we actually went to the theaters and watched the last ‘My Little Pony’, back in 2013,” he added. “And my kids, they would have all of the My Little Pony dolls way before I signed on for this. Sometimes you do movies just to remind yourselves why you do these. It is for family, for friendship, for bonding and that is always a good reason.”

“My Little Pony: A New Generation” will stream Sept. 24 on Netflix.

