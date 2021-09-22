Whoopi Goldberg won’t be saying goodbye to “The View” anytime soon.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the show’s Oscar-winning moderator signed a four-year deal to keep her behind the desk throughout the end of the 28th season.

Goldberg is currently in her 15th season with the “The View”, which recently kicked off season 25.

According to THR, “financial details” of the deal were not readily available.

Meanwhile, the show is still casting around to find a new conservative commentator following the departure of Meghan McCain, who exited after four tumultuous seasons.

While producers are still reportedly a long way from finding a permanent replacement, among the guest hosts to fill in for McCain is her own mom, Cindy McCain, who has been announced as guest host.

Other previously announced guest hosts include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former HP CEO and Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, former “Fox & Friends” co-host Gretchen Carlson and more.