Elton John and Charlie Puth have teamed up for a soulful new single.

On Wednesday, the pair released their new collab “After All”, from the “Rocket Man” singer’s upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions, featuring an assortment of his duets with a variety of artists, recording during the pandemic.

In a joint statement issued to promote the single, both singers explained how their friendship and admiration for each other’s work ultimately led to a collaboration.

“Charlie is an amazing musician; we just hit it off. He’s become a friend and a friend of the family,” said John of Puth. “He’s incredibly quick, Charlie. We just had an amazing chemistry in the studio.”

Puth likewise heaped praise on the rock icon. “As a songwriter, I have admired and looked up to Elton John my entire life,” Puth declared. “It is truly incredible how the melodies and chords seem to come to him instantly whenever he sits down at the piano… He is world class and the true definition of a musical genius.”

“After All” is the second collaborative single off Sir Elton’s upcoming album, following the earlier release of “Cold Heart”, in which he teamed up with Dua Lipa.