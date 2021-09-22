Sarah Jessica Parker is mourning the loss of her dear friend and “Sex and the City” co-star, Willie Garson. Garson died on Tuesday following a short illness, and had been suffering from pancreatic cancer, People reports. He was 57.

While Parker has yet to speak or post publicly about Garson’s death, she did comment under her “And Just Like That…” co-star Chris Noth’s post, letting fans know that she’s just not ready to publicly share her feelings about Garson’s shocking death.

Noth shared a photo of Parker as her “SATC” character, walking alongside Garson down one of New York City’s busy streets. The pair is walking arm-in-arm, with Parker looking to be laughing at something the late actor was saying. “Willie❤️💔,” Noth captioned the sweet snap.

“Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx,” Parker commented.

Garson was reprising his role as Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s GBF, in the HBO Max revival. Photos of Parker and Garson were snapped on set in July.

Several of Garson’s “SATC” co-stars, friends and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute and share their memories.

Mario Cantone, whose character Anthony Marentino marries Garson’s Stanford Blatch character in the “Sex and the City 2” film, took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of himself and Garson, dressed to the nines, and smiling for the camera at a black tie gala.

“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness,” Cantone wrote. “Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you.”

“Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon also shared an emotional tribute as well, alongside a throwback photo of herself and Garson. Nixon wrote, “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life.”

“He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always,” she continued. “My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad.”

Kim Cattrall took to Twitter to share her condolences for the loss, along with a photo of herself and Garson from an episode of “Sex and the City”.

“Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the ‘SATC’ family,” Cattrall wrote. “Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

Additionally, Kristin Davis posted a lengthy message to Instagram in honor of her “SATC” co-star that reads, “I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the ‘X-Files’. He immediately made me laugh. Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing ‘Sex and the City’ + ‘And Just Like That’ together. Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him. But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie. I am thankful for all of the time we had and grateful that so much of your bright light is on film forever. Maybe we can do our podcast the next time around ? We love you forever xoxo.”

