Olivia Munn is opening up about her pregnancy journey.

In a new interview with People, the “Ocean’s Eight” star discusses the impending arrival of her first child with comedian John Mulaney.

“I’ve been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods,” she said. “And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That’s been keeping me sane!”

She singled out one key piece of advice, revealing that “what’s helped me the most is when friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women.”

This, she explained, has been helpful in terms of not trying to live up to expectations of what a pregnancy “should” be like.

“It can be difficult as your body is changing and you feel like you look different or your body is putting on weight in different places,” she said. “The consistent image that’s portrayed is usually very effortless and fashionable. Mine has been a lot of oversized sweatpants!”

She also credited the support of her mother.

“My mom crochets and knits a lot of stuff,” Munn added. “She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already. This is still a new experience for me so to see my mom excited makes it feel a lot more real! I’m really excited.”