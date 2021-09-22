Britney Spears is getting her affairs in order.

The 39-year-old singer is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and is in the process of “engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement.” In a Wednesday court filing obtained by ET, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, cites her engagement and the upcoming drafting of a prenup as a reason why her father, Jamie Spears, should be removed as conservator immediately.

Rosengart argues that Jamie’s involvement as conservator of Britney’s estate, would “impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract” that would be in the singer’s best interest.

“Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement,” the document states. “The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established on record, given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s bests interests.”

Britney and Sam announced their engagement on Sept 12, five years after they began dating. While many friends and fans congratulated the two, there were also many comments from concerned followers, including Octavia Spencer, who suggested Britney get a prenup. Spencer later apologized for the comment.

The 27-year-old actor and fitness trainer later took to his Instagram Story to address fans’ concerns about the financial aspect of his upcoming marriage.

“Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!” he wrote. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day.”

Sam, who has supported Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship battle, concluded his post with two laughing crying emojis.

A source had previously told ET that the couple was ready to take the next step in their relationship, but were waiting on Britney’s conservatorship to end.

“They are ready to embrace that next chapter, and love each other without limits or without feeling like they are on a leash. Naturally, an engagement is the next step,” the source said. “It’s never been a question of, ‘Will it happen?’ It’s always been about when.”

“They’re finally getting closer to the ‘when’ thanks to Britney’s conservatorship suit yielding in her favour. It’s all very real for Sam especially, and engagement is on his mind now more than ever. He and Britney want that badly,” the source added. “They want the whole family thing too. It’s just a matter of timing.”

In the same court filing, Rosengart asked the court to remove Jamie as conservator immediately. After Britney first requested her father’s removal as conservator in August, Jamie said that he was willing to step down from the role “when the time is right.” The next month, Jamie filed court documents to end Britney’s conservatorship entirely.

Britney’s latest docs request that, while the court continues to consider completely terminating the conservatorship, it remove Jamie as conservator, and temporarily replace him until “the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Netflix also dropped the first trailer for their new documentary, “Britney vs. Spears”. The film is set out to uncover the whole truth behind the “Stronger” singer’s both private and public battle to end her 13-year conservatorship.

The doc shows years of investigative work, including exclusive interviews and confidential documents that are said to have been leaked to director Erin Lee Carr (“How to Fix a Drug Scandal”, “Dirty Money”) and journalist Jenny Eliscu.

