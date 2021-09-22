Click to share this via email

Billie Lourd is celebrating her son’s first birthday.

Lourd posted a collection of photos on Instagram to mark the “parentalanniversary” with fiancé Austen Rydell, as their son Kingston turned one.

“❤️👑❤️HAPPY #parentalanniversary TO THIS D (#damn) A (#angelic) D (#dude) @avstenrydell !!! #petitiontomakeparentalanniversaryathing,” she captioned photos of Kingston’s cake smash, pregnancy shots and more.

The daughter of the late Carrie Fisher also shared more pictures of just Kingston and a sweet one on her Instagram Stories.

Instagram Story. Photo @praisethelourd/Instagram

The birth of Kingston came as a surprise last year as she didn’t publically share that she was expecting.

She previously paid tribute to her mom by dressing her son in an adorable knit hat that mimicked Princess Leia’s iconic hairstyle.