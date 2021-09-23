Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kicked off their New York City tour at the One World Observatory.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Mayor Bill De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray and their son Dante de Blasio on Thursday, where they were treated to a bird’s eye view over the city that never sleeps.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pose with NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio at One World Observatory on Sept. 23, 2021 in New York City. — Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The trip to New York City is part of the first public events the couple have taken part in together since welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. They are also parents to son Archie, 2.

Governor Kathy Hochul, Meghan, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio, Duchess of Sussex, Chirlane McCray and Dante de Blasio talk at One World Observatory on Sept. 23, 2021 in New York City. — Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

(L-R) Governor Kathy Hochul, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio, Chirlane McCray and Dante de Blasio pose at One World Observatory on Sept. 23, 2021 in New York City. — Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Sept. 25, Harry and Meghan will make an appearance at “Global Citizen Live” to continue their work with world leaders in pursuit of global vaccine equity. They previously took part in Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Convert To Reunite The World” in May.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the One World Observatory as NY Governor Hochul and NYC Mayor Blasio walk along with them in New York City, United States on Sept. 23, 2021. — Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Saturday’s star-studded event will also include BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Adam Lambert, Lizzo and The Weeknd.

The 24-hour live show will broadcast from New York, Paris, London, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul and more.

The event will be broadcast around the world on numerous platforms, including ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter.