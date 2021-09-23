Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista is opening up about why she took a step back from the public eye.

The 56-year-old, from St. Catharines, shared a post on Instagram titled “The Truth, My Story,” in which she explained how she’d undergone the fat-reduction procedure CoolSculpting five years ago and it had left her “permanently deformed.”

Evangelista shared, “Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.”

She continued, “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.’”

Evangelista, who was one of the most in-demand supermodels of the 1990s, went on to say of struggling with depression, “I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures.

“PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse.”

Evangelista, who made some of her last public appearances in 2015, concluded: “With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story.

“I am so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

Evangelista was praised by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, January Jones and Jeremy Scott, with them insisting she would always be beautiful inside and out.

Credit: Instagram/Linda Evangelista

ET Canada has contacted Zeltiq parent company Allergan for comment.