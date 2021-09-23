Kelly Clarkson is making Christmas come early with her catchy new single.

The singer dropped “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” on Thursday; the first single from her ninth studio album When Christmas Comes Around…

The 15-track holiday LP will be released Oct. 15 via Atlantic Records.

My new song #ChristmasIsntCanceled is out now! 🎄 This song is part of my upcoming new album #WhenChristmasComesAround… available everywhere on October 15th. Pre-order it now. https://t.co/bY5tTBN1uw pic.twitter.com/ncgxYRN15n — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 23, 2021

Clarkson revealed the tracklist on Instagram, with collaborations including “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” with her “The Voice” colleague Ariana Grande and “Glow” with Chris Stapleton.

Clarkson’s “Under the Mistletoe” collaboration with Brett Eldredge, which was released back in December, will also be featured on the new album as a bonus track.

“My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around,'” Clarkson said in a press release, according to Billboard.

“Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.”

“Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album. Each year you may even have a new favourite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one’s life and let possibility wander.”