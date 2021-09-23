Julianne Moore is the latest celebrity to get scared by Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday.

DeGeneres gets Moore talking about what scares her the most during the interview, with the star admitting singing opposite Tony Award-winner Ben Platt in the movie musical “Dear Evan Hansen” was one of the scariest things she’s done in her career.

That’s when an Evan Hansen lookalike pops out of the box beside Moore, resulting in her screaming in terror as the man in character runs off screen.

Later in the show, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman sits down with DeGeneres, before the host brings out Moore so Fineman can do her impression of her in front of the actress herself.

Fineman impersonates Moore’s laugh, asking whether she’s laughing or crying, before DeGeneres suggests that the pair do it together.

The comedian also shows off her best Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge and Frances McDormand impressions.