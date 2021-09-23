Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, has accused late NBA player Wilt Chamberlain of sexual assault.

The star, who revealed she’s been in a 19-year relationship with another woman, Teresa “T” Wierson, in her upcoming memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark, claimed Chamberlain forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to the Daily Mail.

Peterson, 70, made the allegations in her memoir, writing: “When a 7-foot-1, 300-pound man has his hand wrapped around your neck, there’s really not a lot you can do.”

She also referenced Chamberlain’s memoir where he allegedly claimed he’d had romantic relationships with 20,000 women.

Peterson said of the former Harlem Globetrotter, “I had to wonder how many of those women actually consented to having sex with him.”

Chamberlain passed away in October 1999 after suffering an apparent heart attack.

The actress, who was married to Mark Pierson from 1981 to 2003, also wrote about her experiences with other male celebrities when she was a Vegas showgirl.

She claimed she bit the lip of Andy Williams who allegedly tried to forcibly kiss her, as well as writing how Tom Jones had accidentally sent her to the hospital following an internal injury sustained while having sex.