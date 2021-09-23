Shawn Mendes wants a better future.

On Wednesday night, the Canadian singer appeared on Global’s “The Late Late Show” and talked to host Stephen Colbert about his generation’s relationship to the global climate.

“I’m 23, so it’s kind of been a life thing, talking about climate change,” he said.

Asked about polls showing that a majority of young people believe humanity is “doomed,” Mendes said, “I think it makes a lot of sense. We’ve basically grown up, my generation… being told that the earth is dying.”

He added, “I empathize with the doom, I feel the doom, but you can’t give into it.”

Later in the interview, Mendes talked about his Wonder world tour, which is raising money to help fund young activists trying to change the world.

“There are kids younger than me who truly have spent their whole life researching this stuff, and they’re so smart and they’re so amazing,” he said, “and being able to fund them and support them has just been a huge focus.”

Finally, Colbert asked Mendes about social media and whether he has tried staying away from it.

“I honestly wish I could say I’m good at not being on social media but I’m not. I’m on it all the time. I suck at it,” Mendes admitted, noting the “conflict and judgment” prevalent on social media platforms, adding that he believes “we’re way smarter than that.”

He did acknowledge, though, that social media has many positive attributes.

“It’s a beautiful thing when you can rally people together to do something in a positive way,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing when people are saying good things about you. Feels really good.”

