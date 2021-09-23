Click to share this via email

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have one-of-a-kind chemistry on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”.

Meloni and Hargitay dropped into the “Today” show ahead of the season 23 premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” on Thursday. The “Today” crew couldn’t help but inquire about a photo of the two stars that showed them nose-to-nose.

“Our eyesight just got so bad we were like, ‘Is that you?! Is that you?!” Meloni teased.

The longtime co-stars were then asked about their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

“It’s based on comedy really,” Hargitay shared. “An instantaneous connection that has only grown and I look at it as a gift.”

Naturally, this gave the “Today” hosts the opening they needed to inquire if Meloni and Hargitay ever dated.

“For four years and we just broke up two months ago,” Hargitay joked.

“Don’t tell our spouses,” Meloni chimed in.

Meloni has been married to production designer Doris Sherman Meloni since 1995. The couple share two children: daughter Sophia Eva Pietra Meloni and son Dante Amadeo Meloni. Hargitay shares three children with actor Peter Hermann.