Billie Eilish is making it clear that she doesn’t care what people think in terms of how she dresses and what she looks like.

The singer opens up about people forever voicing their opinions on her life in a new interview with Elle, saying of enduring scrutiny for everything from how she dresses to whom she dates: “Or my sexuality! Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?”

She adds, “I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’ All my friends know I don’t wanna see any of [the negative chatter]. When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul.”

Billie Eilish. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Alique

Eilish has had enough of people commenting on her outfits, telling the magazine: “The other day, I decided to wear a tank top. It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy f**k, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.’”

She adds of dying her hair blonde and how it made her feel like “a new person”: “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity.”

Billie Eilish. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Alique

Eilish says of when she first went blonde, “I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’ I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had. But my friend was like, ‘Don’t worry: You’re okay. Nothing’s gonna happen.’

“And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person. I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me.’ I’ve had different-coloured hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing.”

She continues, “The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie.’ I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”

Eilish also talks about being burned out on social media, admitting: “I’m jealous of people who don’t have it. I really wish that there was a way to avoid it. Literally delete my account but still have contact with the fans. I want to be able to have both, but you can’t.”