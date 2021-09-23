Kristen Stewart is mesmerizing as the People’s Princess in the latest trailer for “Spencer”.

Channelling Princess Diana in the new spot, Stewart portrays the Royal over a difficult three-day weekend during the lavish Christmas holidays at Sandringham Estate in 1991. With her marriage disintegrating and fed up with Royal duties and protocols, Diana stalks the halls of the Queen’s estate, barely holding it together as she puts on a brave face for young Princes William and Harry and the ever-present paparazzi who wish to capture he every move for the tabloids.

They think they know everything: They don’t.

A fable from Pablo Larraín.

Starring Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer.

SPENCER arrives in theaters, November 5. pic.twitter.com/ROCAcfJIic — NEON (@neonrated) September 23, 2021

Directed by Pablo Larrain, the film co-stars Sally Hawkins as her wardrobe dresser and Sean Harris as a chef, both of whom act as her confidantes during the sad and tumultuous week.

After premiering at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF, Stewart has been earning raves for her transformation into Princess Diana getting fans and critics buzzing about her potential awards season run.

“Spencer” will be released in theatres on Nov. 5.