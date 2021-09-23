The great Nick Cannon vs. Kevin Hart war is only heating up.

On Thursday, the first teaser debuted for the new comedy-driven daytime talk show “Nick Cannon”, giving fans a glimpse at the next big prank the host has pulled on Hart.

Nick Cannon – Photo: Nick Cannon/Debmar-Mercury

As fans know, the two comedians have spent the summer pulling pranks on each other involving llamas, billboards and more.

The premiere of “Nick Cannon” is set to feature the biggest prank of all, and in the new clip, fans get to see Hart’s reaction.

“He got me … didn’t he? Did he get me? Y’all with Nick? This is great,” he says, getting out of his car in shock. “Real funny. Real funny, Nick! Look at what he did! Oh, Nick Cannon strikes again!”

“Nick Cannon” premieres Monday, Sept. 27.