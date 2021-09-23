Click to share this via email

The “Muppets” make their way to “The Haunted Mansion” in Disney’s star-studded new movie.

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”) and Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) star in the new puppy comedy streaming to Disney+.

Will Arnett in “Muppets Haunted Mansion”. Photo: Disney/Mitch Haaseth

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” received a trailer rollout on Thursday, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Canada.

A synopsis for the special reads, “Having survived every one of his daredevil performances, Gonzo takes on his biggest challenge yet at The Haunted Mansion where he must spend one night there.”

Joining Criss, Brown, Arnett and Henson in “The Muppets” and “The Haunted Mansion” cross-over are Alfonso Ribeiro (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”), Danny Trejo (“Machete”) and Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”).

Darren Criss in “Muppets Haunted Mansion”. Photo: Disney/Mitch Haaseth

Some familiar faces will be featured on the famous singing busts of the “Haunted Mansion”, including comedian Craig Robinson and “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak.

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” premieres Oct. 8 on Disney+.