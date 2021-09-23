Jake Gyllenhaal is explaining why he’s more of a text man than a phone call guy.

The actor joined ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey to talk about his new thriller, “The Guilty”, which follows a 911 operator as he scrambles to save a distressed caller who is in grave danger.

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Clears Up His Controversial Comments About Bathing, Admits He Was Being ‘Sarcastic’

Although he spends most of the movie on the phone or wearing a headset, Gyllenhaal admitted that he often avoids picking up the phone in real life.

“I do prefer more important conversations in person,” he said, adding that meeting up with loved ones has been “hard” in this period of time.

“So obviously Zoom has come into effect,” he continued. “I’m always very interested in all the things going on inside my own mind, my own heart and exchanges with people I love in my in the world. And so often I find myself avoiding phone calls now and just going to a text message.”

RELATED: Antoine Fuqua Talks Directing Jake Gyllenhaal Remotely In New Thriller ‘The Guilty’

Gyllenhaal added, “I think I’m not alone. In fact, I know I’m not because I’ve gone to voicemail a lot of times too. I will say that I think the tendency now is for most people is to go, ‘I’ll just text that,’ and I don’t think that’s a good thing at all. I prefer being in person over phone calls.”

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In New Trailer For Netflix Thriller ‘The Guilty’

“The Guilty” is in theatres now.